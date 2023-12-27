"New York Times" opens new front against ChatGPT

Months of negotiations bring no result, now there is a lawsuit in court: The New York Times is taking action against developers of artificial intelligence. This is not the only case in which AI companies have to deal with angry creators.

The New York Times (NYT) has sued Microsoft and OpenAI for alleged copyright infringement, sparking a legal battle over generative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies with far-reaching consequences for the future of the newspaper industry.

In a lawsuit filed, the US newspaper accuses the two technology companies of using its content without permission to develop their AI products, including OpenAI's human-like chatbot ChatGPT and Microsoft's Copilot. The tools were trained on millions of pieces of NYT content, the lawsuit states, and used this material to provide answers to user queries.

The lawsuit opens a new front in a years-long battle between technology and media companies over the viability of the internet, in which one of the biggest players in the news industry is now taking action against the pioneers of a new wave of artificial intelligence technologies. The lawsuit was filed after months of negotiations between the companies failed to produce an agreement, reports the New York Times.

Newspaper complains of lost revenue

In its lawsuit, the newspaper stated that it was one of the largest sources of proprietary information for the AI products of OpenAI and Microsoft. Their AI tools redirect traffic that would otherwise go to the NYT's web offerings, causing the company to lose advertising, licensing and subscription revenue, according to the lawsuit. The newspaper is seeking damages and asking the court to enjoin the tech companies from using its content and to destroy the data sets containing the NYT's work.

"Times journalism is the work of thousands of journalists who cost hundreds of millions of dollars a year to employ," the newspaper said in its lawsuit. "Defendants have effectively circumvented the billions of dollars the Times has invested in creating this work by taking it without permission or compensation."

The newspaper has requested a jury trial in the lawsuit, which was filed in a US federal court in the Southern District of New York. Representatives of OpenAI and Microsoft could not initially be reached for comment.

Manufacturers of artificial intelligence are increasingly involved in legal disputes. For example, "Game of Thrones" author George R. R. Martin and other well-known writers are also taking legal action against OpenAI over allegations of copyright infringement.

