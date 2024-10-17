New York positions famed quarterback Rodgers within the reach of the Jets.

In the midst of a tempestuous week, the Jets radically transform their team. A new head coach, an assistant, and a star wide receiver become the new faces of the franchise. However, the veteran quarterback, the oldest in the league, retains his position, now wielding sole control over the team's fate.

All's been said and done. The Jets' management could as well hand Aaron Rodgers the keys, delegate taskmasters for the office plants, and jet off to the Bahamas to watch the Jets' season from a beach chair on a lounge chair. What's transpired?

Tuesday last week, the New York Jets bid adieu to their head coach, Robert Saleh, and in a manner far from discrete. This sudden mid-season firing marks the first such occurrence since Woody Johnson assumed control of the team in the year 2000. To add insult to injury, Saleh reportedly discovered his dismissal on the field and was subsequently expelled from the premises without a chance to bid farewell to his players.

"I've got no say in that"

A close friendship between Saleh and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers was not on the cards, as a botched hug attempt during the Jets-Patriots game demonstrated. In the aftermath of the firing, Rodgers was compelled to quell speculations of his involvement by conveying, "I've got no say in that."

The decision does raise some raising eyebrows. If the leadership was not satisfied with Saleh, why did they not say their goodbyes at the end of the last season, which had been rendered moot by Rodgers' injury? Instead, they rolled the dice and fired their coach mid-season, in the face of innumerable victories by Saleh in bolstering the defense. Only the Tennessee Titans allowed fewer passing yards than the Jets, and only seven teams conceded fewer points overall.

Shuffling the coaching deck

After the dust settled, Jeff Ulbrich, who had served as defensive coordinator, became the interim head coach - and announced yet another coaching change just a few days later. Quarterback coach Todd Downing was promoted to offensive coordinator. Gossip of Downing's promotion had been circulating before, in an attempt to inject some life into the stagnant offense. Nathaniel Hackett, who had previously been in charge of the offense, was kept on board, as a close ally of Rodgers, in an undetermined capacity.

The first game post the radical coaching overhaul resulted in a 20-23 loss to the Bills. Despite playing well and flirting with victory, Rodgers' interception put paid to all hopes. A week after he had thrown three interceptions against the Vikings in the London game, Rodgers expressed his thoughts: "We need to build some momentum. This was a golden opportunity. Some games you win, some games you lose. We lost this one."

Criticism of referees and receivers

There's been discontent directed at the referees and, more significantly, the team's own pass receivers. According to Rodgers, receiver Mike Williams ran the incorrect route in a pivotal situation. If Rodgers' comments leave the Jets' receivers, led by Mike Williams, feeling a bit deflated, they might as well accept it as a reality check.

Just hours after the loss to the Bills, the Jets signed Davante Adams, the receiver released by the Las Vegas Raiders following a bout of ennui. Adams, whose performance did not deter after his departure from Green Bay, ranked among the top receivers in the league and infused fresh energy into the Jets' offense with his arrival.

The burden lies with Rodgers

But will this energy level manifest? The Jets have not enjoyed a playoff appearance since 2010, the longest such drought in US sports, and the legendary duo from the Packers days supposed to bring about an end to it. The time for excuses has long passed. Rodgers is fit, the controversial yet beloved head coach has been ousted.

The struggling offense (ranking 27th in yards per game) was given a shot in the arm with the appointment of a new offensive coordinator and the signing of Rodgers' preferred wide receiver from Las Vegas. Rodgers' close companion remains with the organization, in an undetermined capacity (not to forget the fortuitous absence of four interceptions in two games). The course of the season rests solely on Aaron Rodgers' shoulders. The refs, the receiver routes, the coach's decisions - none of it matters until the playoffs are reached or missed. "I've got no say in that," Rodgers clarified as far as the Saleh firing was concerned, and indeed, he may be correct. Nevertheless, the past week in New York has demonstrated that Aaron Rodgers wields immense power as a quarterback in the NFL. It's time to place that power to the test.

If Rodgers does manage to lead the Jets back to the playoffs - perhaps even farther - they'll have earned their much-deserved holidays. But if the last card in the "Gang Green" deck proves to be a losing hand, some decision-makers might find themselves with an unwelcome abundance of free time.

