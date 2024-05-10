New York legislators propose permitting past misconduct to be presented during sexual assault trials.

The legislation is being proposed by Assembly member Amy Paulin, a Democrat who represents an area of Westchester County. Paulin is also a survivor of rape. Her counterpart in the Senate, State Sen. Mike Gianaris, a Democrat from Queens, is supporting the bill in the upper house. Gianaris claims the bill is a direct response to the April 25 decision by the New York State Court of Appeals, which overturned the convictions of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape against Hollywood producer Weinstein.

In a recent 4-3 ruling, the court determined that the Weinstein jury may have been biased due to the judge permitting women to testify about unrelated allegations against Weinstein. Both advocates for the bill aim to make such evidence legally admissible in future court proceedings.

The Weinstein case, which shook the #MeToo movement and led to his conviction in both New York and California, is still ongoing. Prosecutors in Manhattan have stated they intend to re-try him in the New York case later this year, while Weinstein awaits a trial in California. Although not expected to affect Weinstein's retrial, the bill would alter how sex crime cases are handled in the future.

Victims and survivors, including some who testified at Weinstein's trial, support the proposed law. They argue that admitting testimony regarding prior bad acts aids in demonstrating a pattern of behavior, providing clearer evidence of intent. Model and voice actor Tarale Wulff, who testified at Weinstein's trial, is scheduled to attend a presser at which lawmakers will endorse the bill.

Legal expert Gloria Allred, who represented a woman whose testimony led to the first-degree criminal sexual act charge against Weinstein, advocates for the bill as well, asserting that it is vital to clarify the current laws regarding "prior bad acts" witnesses and testimonies.

The bill's aim is to address the significance of a pattern of behavior. Paulin stated, "When you're able to bring in evidence that there is a pattern of behavior, you can demonstrate much more clearly that the act was intentional and that the perpetrator was intending to commit the sexual assault."

Despite garnering support, the bill has its detractors. Amanda Jack, policy director for the criminal defense practice at The Legal Aid Society, argues the new rules may result in prejudiced juries and an unfair trial process. The bill presents the risk of "unfair prejudice to the person accused of a crime, create[s] a confusion of the issues for the jury, promote[s] the troubling assumption that defendants have an apparent propensity to commit the crime at trial if they have committed a similar crime in the past, and, in short, will move us so far away from any sense of fairness and due process that it must be rejected as a dangerous undoing of our system of criminal trials."

Currently, New York lacks a legislated code of evidence but employs case law and a small set of rules within the criminal procedure code. The bill, as proposed, directly references the Weinstein case, asserting it is necessary to "ensure that victims will be able to rely on this type of evidence in future cases."

Although Paulin's bill was introduced later in the current legislative session (which concludes in June), she remains optimistic about obtaining support from lawmakers.

A representative from Governor Kathy Hochul's office, Avi Small, shared that the governor "will review the legislation if it passes both houses of the Legislature."

