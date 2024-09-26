New York City's Mayor, Eric Adams, Faces Charges in Court

The accusations stem from a prolonged federal investigation into allegations of campaign financing misconduct and outside interference. At present, the specific charges against him remain undisclosed.

Previously, Adams has maintained his innocence and consistently affirmed that he instructed individuals connected to his campaign and administration to adhere to the law.

CNN has attempted to contact the mayor's legal counsel, city officials, and the US Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York.

This situation is still unfolding and future updates are expected.

