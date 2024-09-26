Skip to content
New York City's Mayor, Eric Adams, Faces Charges in Court

Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City, has been accused of committing federal criminal offenses, as reported by The New York Times on Wednesday, based on information from individuals privy to the situation.

On March 1, 2024, New York City's Mayor Eric Adams was spotted in New York City.
The accusations stem from a prolonged federal investigation into allegations of campaign financing misconduct and outside interference. At present, the specific charges against him remain undisclosed.

Previously, Adams has maintained his innocence and consistently affirmed that he instructed individuals connected to his campaign and administration to adhere to the law.

CNN has attempted to contact the mayor's legal counsel, city officials, and the US Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York.

This situation is still unfolding and future updates are expected.

Despite CNN's efforts to obtain more information from the mayor's legal counsel and relevant authorities, the US Attorney's Office has yet to disclose any details about the charges against us. Regardless of the ongoing investigation, Adams continues to assert his innocence and the adherence of his campaign and administration to legal guidelines.

