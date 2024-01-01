Children - New Year's twins born in Chemnitz

Double baby happiness at the start of the new year in Chemnitz: Henry Aiden and Oskar Nolan are the first babies to be born in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Chemnitz Hospital in 2024. The twins are the first children of their happy parents, as the hospital announced. Henry Aiden was born at 11:53 a.m. on January 1, followed by his younger brother Oskar Nolan just one minute later.

There were also babies in other hospitals in Saxony shortly after the turn of the year: a New Year's baby was born at 00:39 in Chemnitz-Rabenstein Hospital. Little Damian Tayler weighed 2980 grams and was 49 centimetres tall, the hospital announced on Monday. Dresden's New Year's baby Tiana Jasmin was just as big. According to the university hospital, the girl was born at 3.55 a.m. and weighed 2770 grams.

There is a boom in twins at Chemnitz Hospital around the turn of the year: a total of five sets of twins have been born since December 27, according to reports. Two more sets of twins are expected in the next few days.

Source: www.stern.de