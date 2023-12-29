Weather - New Year's Eve will be dry - but windy

Slight all-clear for all revelers: New Year's Eve will be mostly dry in Baden-Württemberg. According to the German Weather Service (DWD) in Stuttgart, the rain that came at midday and in the afternoon is expected to have moved away during the night. In the evening, the rain will still affect the regions around Lake Constance and the Allgäu. "It will remain mostly dry at night, but isolated showers are possible," said a spokeswoman on Friday.

The lows at night would be between 8 and 2 degrees. However, wind will be an issue during the night, as it has been the days before. Strong gusts from the southwest are expected at higher altitudes. In the Black Forest and on the Feldberg, squalls may occur.

The weather will remain modest on New Year's Day. Lots of wind, scattered showers, even snow in the mountains. Highs of 2 degrees in the mountains and 12 degrees on the Upper Rhine. This means that the weather will continue almost seamlessly from last year.

Only the big New Year's Eve shopping trip on Saturday will be saved. Clouds are expected to clear and sunny spells are expected, especially in the southern Black Forest and south of the Danube. The wind will also ease during the course of the day.

