Turn of the year - New Year's Eve visit from female senators: Pancakes distributed

New Year's Eve means a lot of work for the employees of Berliner Stadtreinigung (BSR). A few hours before the turn of the year, Economics Senator Franziska Giffey (SPD) and Transport Senator Manja Schreiner (CDU) visited the employees on Sunday. They brought pancakes to the meeting. They then went on to visit the employees of Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG) and Wasserbetriebe.

BSR is expecting a lot of New Year's Eve waste again this year - and numerous firework batteries. These have to be collected by hand because, according to the company, they are too large for the suction shafts of the sweepers. BSR asked that batteries be disposed of separately and that no empty bottles be left on the streets due to the risk of injury.

According to the company, 500 employees will be out and about on New Year's Day to quickly remove the traces of New Year's Eve. Around 180 vehicles such as sweepers and collection vans will be available for the special operation, it said. According to BSR, it collected around 520 cubic meters of waste on New Year's Day 2023. That was more than in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic. At that time, 400 cubic meters of waste had accumulated.

