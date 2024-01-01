TV ratings - New Year's Eve shows attract millions to the television

The New Year's Eve show on ZDF with Andrea Kiewel and Johannes B. Kerner achieved the best ratings. The live show "Willkommen 2024" at the Brandenburg Gate from 8.15 p.m. was watched by 3.11 million viewers (market share 15.9 percent). At the same time, Erste's New Year's Eve show at the end of the year reached 2.37 million viewers (12.0 percent) in prime time.

On ProSieben, entertainers Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf had to reinterpret the classic "Dinner for One" in "Silvester für Eins". The sketch was watched by 780,000 viewers (4.1 percent) at the end of the year.

On RTL, "Die ultimative Chart Show - Die erfolgreichsten Silvester-Party-Hits" had 1.56 million viewers (7.9 percent). There was also music on Vox on the last evening of the year: 480,000 viewers (2.4 percent) wanted to puzzle over the quiz show "Die Hitwisser".

Sat.1 showed "Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge", the fifth part of the fantasy adventure comedy "Pirates of the Caribbean". This was watched by 820,000 viewers (4.2 percent). RTLzwei attracted 510,000 viewers (2.6 percent) on the last evening of the year with the animated adventure film "Ice Age". The action thriller "Tango & Cash" on Kabel eins was watched by 830,000 viewers (4.2 percent).

Source: www.stern.de