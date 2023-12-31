Weather - New Year's Eve reasonably dry in NRW

People in NRW can welcome in the New Year in what will probably be reasonably dry weather, with only isolated showers moving through the region. The Lower Rhine and western Westphalia are most likely to be affected, as meteorologist David Bötzel from the German Weather Service said on New Year's Eve.

However, the night will be very windy and the rain will increase in the second half of the night. New Year's Day will get off to a changeable start with showers and thunderstorms, which could also bring sleet. Stormy gusts then chase the clouds, between which the sun will only rarely appear.

According to Bötzel, it will be very wet again in the country from Tuesday night. Continuous rain will then also cause the flood waters to rise again. Wednesday will also be very uncomfortable with lots of rain and strong to stormy gusts. Temperatures, on the other hand, will remain very mild for the time of year at up to 13 degrees.

Source: www.stern.de