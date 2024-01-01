Hamburg - New Year's Eve: Party on the Reeperbahn and individual attacks

Reeperbahn, Landungsbrücken and Jungfernstieg - tens of thousands of people celebrated the New Year with colorful fireworks at these Hamburg hotspots alone. But there were also big celebrations in many parts of the city.

Positive results from the police

Despite several incidents and attacks on police officers, the Hamburg police drew a positive balance. "We can look back on a comparatively quiet night with typical New Year's Eve incidents. Most people in Hamburg celebrated the New Year peacefully," explained press spokeswoman Sandra Levgrün on Monday afternoon. The extensive preventative measures and the flexible deployment concept with early and consistent intervention had been effective.

Several attacks on emergency services

In total, between 6 p.m. on Sunday and 6 a.m. on New Year's Day, there were around 1,200 deployments, just like last year. There were attacks on emergency services in Harburg and Wilhelmsburg, among other places. According to the police, there were several firecrackers and rockets thrown at emergency services in Harburg over the course of New Year's Eve. In particular, rockets were fired in the direction of the officers during an identity check in the evening, slightly injuring one of them.

According to the police, pyrotechnics were thrown at vehicles and passers-by in Wilhelmsburg. When police officers took a person into custody, bystanders showed solidarity and threw fireworks at the officers, according to the police. No one was injured. The police used pepper spray.

In Altona, a brawl was reported at the intersection of Max-Brauer-Allee and Stresemannstraße during the night. When several patrol cars arrived on the scene, the officers were unable to establish a dispute between the approximately one hundred people present - but according to the police, the officers were immediately shot at with fireworks from the group. This damaged the windshield of a patrol car. The police were not injured.

In total, nine police officers and three firefighters were slightly injured during the New Year's Eve operation, but all were able to continue their duties.

On New Year's Eve a year ago, firefighters were reportedly literally shot at with firecrackers. The police had also reported an increase in attacks with bottles and fireworks.

Big party on the Reeperbahn

According to reports, the vast majority of people celebrated peacefully this year. In the morning, the police estimated the number of revelers on the Reeperbahn at up to 45,000. Many crowded into the Große Freiheit area after midnight. In the meantime, it had become so crowded that emergency services temporarily closed access to the street twice to prevent further crowds.

Celebrations at Landungsbrücken and Binnenalster

According to the police, 10,000 people watched the big New Year's Eve fireworks display at the Landungsbrücken overlooking the harbor. Around the Inner Alster, where fireworks were not permitted, officers counted 5,000 revelers. Many police officers monitored compliance with the no-fireworks zone. Pyrotechnics were nevertheless set off in some places.

Many operations for the fire department

The Hamburg fire department was called out to more than 1700 incidents at the turn of the year. According to the fire department, many smaller fires, such as those involving garbage cans or waste paper containers, had to be extinguished. Despite extensive prevention work, there were also 66 injuries caused by fireworks. The emergency services also had to treat an amputation injury to the left hand.

One of the larger fires in the city was a fire in the roof area of a school auditorium in Alsterdorf. No persons were injured.

Central station was a fireworks-free zone

This year, the Federal Police also issued a precautionary ban on carrying and setting off pyrotechnics at the main railway station and Harburg station.

14 tons of garbage

The city cleaning service had a lot to do in the hours that followed. During the night, they collected New Year's Eve garbage from sidewalks and roadways as well as from some green spaces at traditional meeting points for New Year's celebrations - a total of 14 tons.

