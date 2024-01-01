Bremen police - New Year's Eve: many deployments for "typical violations"

Bremen police were called out to more than 300 incidents on New Year's Eve, which was slightly more than last year. In some cases, the police, fire department and emergency services were shot at with fireworks, but there were no major incidents, as the officers reported in a summary on New Year's Day.

Interior Senator Ulrich Mäurer thanked the emergency services for their work under difficult conditions, according to the statement. "I am glad that apparently none of you were injured by rockets or firecrackers," said the SPD politician. Overall, it can be stated that there were no major excesses at the start of the new year.

Nevertheless, according to the police report, suspects were arrested in several cases of bodily harm in the city, including pyrotechnics. In summary, the police spoke of a busy night with many violations typical of New Year's Eve.

Statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de