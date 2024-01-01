Skip to content
German Federal States

New Year's Eve in Thuringia without major incidents

Thuringia experienced a largely quiet turn of the year. There were no "serious incidents", said a spokesperson for the situation center of the Ministry of the Interior in Erfurt on Monday morning. There were also no reports of injuries. It was a quieter New Year's Eve than last year, the...

New Year's Eve rockets leave their glowing trails in the night sky around St. James' Church. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Thuringia experienced a largely quiet turn of the year. There were no "serious incidents", said a spokesperson for the situation center of the Ministry of the Interior in Erfurt on Monday morning. There were also no reports of injuries. It was a quieter New Year's Eve than last year, the spokesperson said.

However, two fires were reported in the morning. A detached house was on fire in the Windischholzhausen district of Erfurt. According to the situation center, the three residents were able to escape to safety. A car parked next to the house was damaged.

In Schmalkalden (Schmalkalden-Meiningen district), a double carport with a photovoltaic system on the roof caught fire. The car that was parked there was destroyed. The damage was estimated at around 110,000 euros. It was not initially known whether the fires were connected to the New Year's Eve celebrations.

