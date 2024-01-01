Skip to content
New Year's Eve in Saxony-Anhalt: burning garbage cans in Halle

No major incidents were reported at the turn of the year in Saxony-Anhalt. There was "nothing worth mentioning", said a police spokesperson in Magdeburg on Monday morning. No injuries were reported. In Halle (Saale), garbage cans were on fire, but there were no injuries and no major incidents,

A blue light shines on the roof of a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

No major incidents were reported at the turn of the year in Saxony-Anhalt. There was "nothing worth mentioning", said a police spokesperson in Magdeburg on Monday morning. No injuries were reported. In Halle (Saale), garbage cans were on fire, but there were no injuries and no major incidents, a police spokesman said. No incidents were reported from the other police stations either.

