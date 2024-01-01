Turn of the year - New Year's Eve in Saxony-Anhalt: burning garbage cans in Halle
No major incidents were reported at the turn of the year in Saxony-Anhalt. There was "nothing worth mentioning", said a police spokesperson in Magdeburg on Monday morning. No injuries were reported. In Halle (Saale), garbage cans were on fire, but there were no injuries and no major incidents, a police spokesman said. No incidents were reported from the other police stations either.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de