Turn of the year - New Year's Eve in Saxony-Anhalt: burning garbage cans in Halle

No major incidents were reported at the turn of the year in Saxony-Anhalt. There was "nothing worth mentioning", said a police spokesperson in Magdeburg on Monday morning. No injuries were reported. In Halle (Saale), garbage cans were on fire, but there were no injuries and no major incidents, a police spokesman said. No incidents were reported from the other police stations either.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de