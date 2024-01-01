Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsnew year's evecoblenzturn of the yearmainzexplosionneedsrhineland-palatinateunfortunatepolice

New Year's Eve in Rhineland-Palatinate overshadowed by disaster

On New Year's Eve in Rhineland-Palatinate, the police have not yet registered any major incidents. However, the start of the new year was overshadowed by a tragic accident. An 18-year-old died in Koblenz when a firework exploded. The accident on New Year's Eve happened when the firecracker was...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
Hundreds celebrate New Year's Eve at the Deutsches Eck in front of the equestrian statue of Kaiser....aussiedlerbote.de
Hundreds celebrate New Year's Eve at the Deutsches Eck in front of the equestrian statue of Kaiser Wilhelm. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Turn of the year - New Year's Eve in Rhineland-Palatinate overshadowed by disaster

On New Year's Eve in Rhineland-Palatinate, the police have not yet registered any major incidents. However, the start of the new year was overshadowed by a tragic accident. An 18-year-old died in Koblenz when a firework exploded. The accident on New Year's Eve happened when the firecracker was set off, the police announced on Sunday evening. Despite resuscitation, the young man died as a result of the explosion. Investigations into the circumstances are continuing.

Several police departments initially reported no major incidents early on Monday morning. There were also initially no reports of attacks on emergency vehicles. "There's a lot going on, but nothing spectacular," was the comment in Mainz. Kaiserslautern also reported: "The situation is relatively relaxed, nothing major." The directorates spoke of the usual fires and disputes. However, it will not be possible to take stock of the incident until Monday.

In Rhineland-Palatinate, there were generally no major restrictions on the use of New Year's Eve fireworks and firecrackers in larger cities. As a general rule, however, the burning of pyrotechnic objects is prohibited in the immediate vicinity of churches, hospitals, children's and old people's homes as well as thatched and half-timbered houses.

Notice

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Firefighters prepare an extinguishing attack. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Hindu temple in Essen burns on New Year's Eve

A Hindu temple in Essen caught fire on New Year's Eve. According to the fire department, there were no injuries. The fire department arrived in the eastern district in the early hours of the morning. The fire had already spread from the first floor of the building to the second floor. 40...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public

Latest

Firefighters prepare an extinguishing attack. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Hindu temple in Essen burns on New Year's Eve

A Hindu temple in Essen caught fire on New Year's Eve. According to the fire department, there were no injuries. The fire department arrived in the eastern district in the early hours of the morning. The fire had already spread from the first floor of the building to the second floor. 40...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public