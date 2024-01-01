Turn of the year - New Year's Eve in Rhineland-Palatinate overshadowed by disaster

On New Year's Eve in Rhineland-Palatinate, the police have not yet registered any major incidents. However, the start of the new year was overshadowed by a tragic accident. An 18-year-old died in Koblenz when a firework exploded. The accident on New Year's Eve happened when the firecracker was set off, the police announced on Sunday evening. Despite resuscitation, the young man died as a result of the explosion. Investigations into the circumstances are continuing.

Several police departments initially reported no major incidents early on Monday morning. There were also initially no reports of attacks on emergency vehicles. "There's a lot going on, but nothing spectacular," was the comment in Mainz. Kaiserslautern also reported: "The situation is relatively relaxed, nothing major." The directorates spoke of the usual fires and disputes. However, it will not be possible to take stock of the incident until Monday.

In Rhineland-Palatinate, there were generally no major restrictions on the use of New Year's Eve fireworks and firecrackers in larger cities. As a general rule, however, the burning of pyrotechnic objects is prohibited in the immediate vicinity of churches, hospitals, children's and old people's homes as well as thatched and half-timbered houses.

