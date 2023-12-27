New Year's Eve - New Year's Eve in Brandenburg: firecrackers are prohibited here

On New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, fireworks are expected to be set off and the sky lit up in Brandenburg. In contrast to the neighboring federal state of Berlin, where there are so-called firecracker ban zones for safety reasons, these are not planned in Brandenburg's cities. However, there are areas in which the setting off of pyrotechnics is expressly prohibited.

"In general, the First Ordinance to the Explosives Act prohibits the burning of pyrotechnic objects in the immediate vicinity of churches, hospitals, children's and old people's homes and particularly fire-sensitive buildings or facilities," says Potsdam city spokesman Markus Klier.

And: those who set off fireworks are obliged to dispose of the remaining residue. "Violations of explosives regulations can be punished with fines of up to 50,000 euros," says Klier.

Handling unauthorized fireworks can be a criminal offence

Handling unauthorized fireworks can also be a criminal offence punishable by a prison sentence of up to three years or a fine. Knowingly endangering the life or limb of another person or endangering other people's property of significant value can result in a prison sentence of up to five years or a fine.

There are no firework ban zones in Potsdam. This also applies to Cottbus, according to city spokesperson Jan Gloßmann. However, the public order office will be on the road more frequently in Cottbus to check. According to city spokesperson Kora Kutschbach, there have hardly been any problems in Frankfurt (Oder) in the past with firecrackers set off outside the legally permitted period. This applies from the beginning of December 31 at midnight until the end of January 1 at midnight.

Family fireworks in Wittstock - fewer private rockets

According to town spokesperson Jean Dibbert, Wittstock (Ostprignitz-Ruppin) has held a large public family fireworks display every year since 2005. In recent years, several thousand spectators have always come to the Dosseteich. According to him, this should also help people to set off fewer firecrackers and rockets in private. This year, the city is inviting its citizens and visitors again on December 31.

Last New Year's Eve, the police in Brandenburg were called out around 600 times, according to Stefanie Pilz from the Potsdam police headquarters. In addition to several fires caused by pyrotechnics, there was an explosion of explosives in Egsdorf (Dahme-Spreewald) in which two people were seriously injured and a house became uninhabitable.

"As in previous years, the police in Brandenburg will also have numerous additional officers on duty on New Year's Eve this year," announced Stefanie Pilz. The most common reasons for deployment include the negligent use of pyrotechnics and violations of the Explosives Act. "We expressly warn against opening fireworks or making your own", emphasizes the police spokeswoman. The explosive effect of such firecrackers can have a devastating effect and lead to serious injuries.

