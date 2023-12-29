Fireworks and firecrackers - New Year's Eve: how other European countries celebrate

People in Germany can currently buy fireworks for New Year's Eve for three days. Rockets and firecrackers are still on sale until Saturday evening. Even at the start on Thursday, there was a huge rush in many places. However, fireworks may only be set off from New Year's Eve until the morning of January 1, outside of prohibited zones and not too close to special buildings. What are the rules in other European countries?

Netherlands: More firework bans

In the Netherlands, where fireworks sales also began on Thursday, stricter rules have been in place since 2020. Heavy fireworks have been banned since then. Nevertheless, large quantities of illegal fireworks are still entering the country - according to the police, in packages from the Czech Republic and Poland, among others. More than 60 tons of such firecrackers have already been confiscated in recent weeks.

In view of the dangers posed by banned fireworks and the general environmental impact, more and more municipalities are imposing bans and only allowing central fireworks displays. Last year, bans on fireworks were already in place in twelve municipalities, including the major cities of Amsterdam and Rotterdam. This year, four more cities were added: Arnhem, Eindhoven, Tilburg and Amersfoort.

This means that 3.1 million Dutch people - or 18 percent of the total population - now live in a municipality with a ban on fireworks for private individuals, as the public broadcaster NOS calculated. However, this has not made much of a difference so far: In many municipalities with such bans, a similar number of firecrackers were set off last year as before, according to residents' estimates.

France: firecracker ban in many municipalities

In France, many municipalities, such as Paris and Strasbourg, have banned firecrackers for fire safety reasons or due to concerns about riots. Certain categories of fireworks are reserved for professionals anyway. Many cities have organized firework shows instead. The most famous is certainly the one on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, where a million people welcomed in the New Year last year.

Italy: Rockets and firecrackers are not available in supermarkets

People in Italy also like to set off rockets and firecrackers on New Year's Eve. In the Mediterranean country, table fireworks can be bought in supermarkets, stationery stores and tobacconists - but rockets and firecrackers for use outside the home can only be bought in stores with the appropriate sales license. They may also only be purchased by over 18s. More intense firecrackers with a higher proportion of black powder, for example, may only be set off with a license or by professionals.

Setting off fireworks on New Year's Eve is generally permitted, although the rules for use are stricter than in Germany. For example, rockets and firecrackers may not be set off in densely populated areas or in the immediate vicinity of people or animals. In some regions and cities, they may not be set off in public places at all. There are also firecracker-free zones in some large cities.

Nevertheless, illegal firecrackers are still in circulation every year. Time and again, entire warehouses containing large quantities of illegal firecrackers are confiscated in Italy. Recently, for example, the financial police found a warehouse near Naples with 1.2 tons of unauthorized fireworks.

Poland: Always allowed in your own garden during the day

In Poland, anyone is allowed to set off fireworks in their garden all year round - at least between 6.00 am and 10.00 pm. Firecrackers and rockets are only sold to adults. On New Year's Eve, fireworks may also be set off on public streets and squares. Local authorities can impose restrictions on the time and place. If the peace is disturbed or the firecrackers are used carelessly, fines of up to 5000 zlotys (1150 euros) may be imposed. At the same time, there is a debate in Poland as to whether firecrackers should be refrained from out of consideration for animals. The animal protection authority in Warsaw, for example, is calling for this. There will be no public fireworks display in the Polish capital this time.

Great Britain: Here too, sales only shortly before festivals

In the UK, every adult is generally allowed to set off fireworks on private property, but only between 7.00 am and 11.00 pm. Exceptions to this are Guy Fawkes Day (Bonfire Night) on November 5, on which fireworks may be set off until midnight, as well as New Year's Eve, Chinese New Year and the Hindu festival of lights Diwali, on which fireworks may be set off until 1.00 am the following day. Fireworks are generally prohibited on streets and in public places. Fireworks may only be sold in conventional shops a few days before the festivals on which longer fireworks displays are permitted. Professional fireworks may only be sold by licensed dealers and may only be set off by professionals.

Austria: Allowed outside the city all year round

In Austria, rockets, firecrackers, fountains and other similar fireworks may be set off outside built-up areas all year round. They are generally prohibited in built-up areas - but mayors can allow them for a limited time, according to the Ministry of the Interior. Many issue such a regulation for New Year's Eve. Anyone who wants to set off fireworks must be at least 16 years old. Even in Austria, professional fireworks may only be used by people over the age of 18 and only by professionals with a special permit. However, fireworks are prohibited in the immediate vicinity of hospitals, children's homes, retirement homes and convalescent homes, places of worship, animal shelters and zoos, even outside of these locations. Violations can cost up to 3600 euros.

