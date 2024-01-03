Environment - New Year's Eve fireworks: particulate matter limits not exceeded

New Year's Eve fireworks significantly increased the level of particulate matter in Saxony-Anhalt on New Year's Eve. However, limit values were not exceeded at the measuring stations, the State Office for Environmental Protection announced on Wednesday.

The one-hour average values rose significantly in the hour after midnight, it said. Some of the peak concentrations were significantly higher than in the previous year. The highest value of 561 micrograms per cubic meter was measured in Halle-Nord. The second-highest value was in Stendal-Stadtsee with 427 micrograms per cubic meter. Leuna followed in third place with 425 micrograms per cubic meter.

According to the information provided, the weather ensured that the concentrations of particulate matter fell again quickly after 1 a.m. and that the permissible daily average was not exceeded in Saxony-Anhalt. The highest daily average of 43 micrograms per cubic meter was measured in Halle-Nord and Stendal-Stadtsee. The legal daily limit for the particulate matter category is 50 micrograms per cubic meter. This value may be exceeded a maximum of 35 times per year.

