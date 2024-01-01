Environment - New Year's Eve fireworks cause a sharp rise in particulate matter pollution

Millions of people in Bavaria welcomed the New Year with firecrackers and fireworks - and thus also significantly increased particulate matter pollution in the air. At midnight, particulate matter levels rose massively in several large cities and at times exceeded the permissible daily limit many times over.

In Ingolstadt, particulate matter pollution (PM10) was more than 700 micrograms per cubic meter at around 1 a.m., according to data from the State Office for the Environment (LfU) in Augsburg on Monday. The daily average limit value for particulate matter pollution is 50 micrograms per cubic meter. It may only be exceeded on 35 days a year.

At Landshuter Allee in Munich, the value at the same time was 580. The daily limit value was also significantly exceeded at times in Nuremberg, Regensburg and Augsburg. For Ingolstadt, the LfU still reported poor air quality on Monday morning, while in Munich it was classified as sufficient. At the other locations, particulate matter levels had noticeably decreased again by New Year's morning.

Particulate matter is considered a health hazard. According to the State Office for Health and Food Safety, it can increase the risk of respiratory diseases such as bronchitis, allergies and reduced life expectancy, among other things.

