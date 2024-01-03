Telecommunications - New Year's Eve data consumption in the mobile network at a record high

Mobile phone users in Germany consumed significantly more data on New Year's Eve than a year earlier. Between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. alone, a total of 2.6 million gigabytes were transferred through the Vodafone mobile network on New Year's Eve. That is almost twice as much data as on New Year's Eve a year ago, when just under 1.4 million gigabytes of data were transferred.

At competitor Telefónica, the data volume rose by around a quarter, also reaching a record high: in the first hour of the new year alone, users across Germany sent around 700,000 gigabytes through the network. At Deutsche Telekom, the data volume was 30% higher compared to the previous year, reaching more than 2.2 million gigabytes between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.

"Mobile phone users set the mobile network alight, especially in major cities"

Vodafone's Head of Technology Tanja Richter said that people were increasingly sharing New Year's Eve greetings, New Year's wishes and party impressions with high-resolution video calls on the 5G network, which is now available in many places. "Particularly in the major cities where public New Year's Eve parties were held, cell phone users set the mobile network alight." Berlin was in the lead here, followed by Munich, Hamburg, Cologne and Düsseldorf.

Telefónica Germany CEO Markus Haas said that New Year's Eve showed how much mobile communications connect people. In 2024, mobile communications will play an even more central role in people's everyday lives thanks to ever better networks.

Data consumption in mobile communications has been growing strongly for a long time due to the use of data-intensive applications and changing communication habits, with companies reporting record figures year after year. In contrast, the number of conventional phone calls on New Year's Eve did not increase compared to the previous year. For a number of people, the simple text message still provided good service at the turn of the year: Deutsche Telekom customers alone sent around five million text messages on the first night of the new year.

