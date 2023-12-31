New Year's Eve celebrations under strict security measures throughout Germany

In Berlin, Cologne and other cities, a large police contingent is to prevent riots like last year. In Berlin alone, more than 4,000 police officers are to be deployed on New Year's Eve. A pro-Palestinian demonstration in the Gaza Strip under the slogan "No celebrations during a genocide" was banned. In Cologne, there is also the fact that indications of Islamist attack plans have already led to strict police controls at the cathedral for days. However, it is not only in Germany, but also in neighboring France that the police are on alert. More than 90,000 police officers and 5,000 special anti-terrorist forces are deployed across the country on New Year's Eve to secure the celebrations.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de