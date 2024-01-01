New Year's Eve celebrations: Berlin police report hundreds of arrests - 15 officers injured

Arrests were made in Neukölln after people tried to make Molotov cocktails out of glass bottles, scraps of cloth and petrol. According to police reports, these were seized. During an operation in the Lichtenrade district, the police seized so-called ball bombs.

The fire department is also in constant operation: since midnight, they have reported more than 500 call-outs on the online service X, including mainly small fires.

After last year's riots, the New Year's Eve celebrations in Berlin are taking place under tighter security measures. According to the police, around 3200 officers were deployed. The fire department also increased the number of emergency services. Tens of thousands of people celebrated the New Year on the party mile in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

On Thursday, the Berlin police and fire department appealed to the public in a video published on the X platform. "Don't attack us. Don't shoot us with firecrackers, rockets or alarm guns," it said. On New Year's Eve a year ago, emergency and rescue services in Berlin and other cities were massively attacked. In some cases, the police had to be deployed to protect firefighters from attacks while they were putting out fires.

