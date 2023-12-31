Fireworks - New Year's Eve at the Baltic Sea: fireworks not allowed everywhere

High-altitude fireworks will also ring in the New Year on the coast of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern from Sunday evening. The pier fireworks are to be set off in Stralsund at 6.30 pm. In Prerow on the Darß, the firework display is scheduled to start at midnight. Central fireworks displays are also planned on the islands of Rügen and Usedom as well as in Neubrandenburg. Rostock traditionally invites visitors to Warnemünde on New Year's Day for the big tower lighting. Many tourists also celebrate the turn of the year in MV, as accommodation is well booked according to industry sources.

There are nationwide regulations as to where rockets may be fired and beacons lit and where not. For example, pyrotechnics may not be set off in the vicinity of churches, hospitals or retirement and nursing homes. In larger cities and popular tourist destinations, there are often clear rules on where rockets may and may not be fired and beacons lit. On the Darß, for example, it is forbidden to set off fireworks in the whole of Ahrenshoop with its many thatched houses.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de