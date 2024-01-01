After the terror alert - New Year's Eve at Cologne Cathedral under protection - no incidents

After a terror alert, the turn of the year was celebrated at Cologne Cathedral under high security measures. However, everything was largely calm. "A few firecrackers thrown, a few people taken into custody, nothing unusual," said a police spokesperson early on Monday morning at around 1.30 am. Most of the revellers had also complied with the ban on firecrackers in parts of Cologne city centre. It was largely peaceful on the Domplatte and the station forecourt.

On Sunday evening, the police announced that three more suspects had been arrested - in Duisburg, Herne and Nörvenich in the district of Düren. Apartments there had also been searched. One attack was to have been carried out with a car, said Cologne police chief Johannes Hermanns. It had emerged that the Tajik, who had already been taken into custody on Christmas Eve, was part of a larger network that also extended to other German states and other European countries.

Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki celebrated an end-of-year mass in Cologne Cathedral on Sunday evening under heavy police protection. "I would like to thank our security forces, who began protecting this cathedral in the days leading up to Christmas and also protecting us, so that we can celebrate religious services and the fundamental right to freely practise our religion continues to be guaranteed in our country," said Woelki at the beginning of the mass.

Worship participants had to pass through a security gate

Those attending the service first had to pass through a security gate in tents set up in front of the main entrance. Large bags or laptops were not allowed to be taken into the cathedral. Woelki thanked the faithful for not being deterred by the security measures. The cathedral was well filled.

Shortly before Christmas, the police had received information about a possible Islamist plan to attack Cologne Cathedral on New Year's Eve. The 30-year-old Tajik was then taken into custody on Christmas Eve in Wesel "to avert danger" when special units searched an apartment. He is suspected of having spied on the cathedral.

On Friday, the police had announced strict security measures for the cathedral and surrounding area for New Year's Eve - including the deployment of police officers with submachine guns. According to the head of operations, Frank Wißbaum, on Sunday evening, the underground car park under the cathedral was also searched in the hours before the New Year - but nothing was found. Security measures had already been increased for the Christmas celebrations.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de