Births - New Year's baby in Halle comes into the world at 1.58 am

Barely two hours after the turn of the year, the first child was born at St. Elisabeth and St. Barbara Hospital in Halle. As the hospital announced on Monday, little Lena Linn was born at 1.58 am. She is the third child of the family from Zaschwitz (Saalekreis). Last year, 1698 babies were born in the hospital. According to its own information, it is one of the largest maternity clinics in Saxony-Anhalt.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de