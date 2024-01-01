Turn of the year - New Year's baby Aryan born in Potsdam

In the first hours of 2024, little Aryan was born at the Ernst von Bergmann Hospital in Potsdam. The hospital announced the news on Monday. He was born this morning, measuring 48 centimetres and weighing 3505 grams, and was in perfect health. Little Sophie apparently wanted to be born in 2023 and almost made a precision landing at the turn of the year. According to the clinic, she was born at 11.58 pm.

Source: www.stern.de