Turn of the year - New Year's babies: Mathis in Eutin, Ylvi Marie in Schleswig

Mathis and Ylvi Marie are among the first babies of 2024 in Schleswig-Holstein. Ylvi Marie was born at 0.49 a.m. at Schleswig Hospital and weighed 3170 grams. "For the new parents, it is their first child and already their pride and joy," the hospital announced on Monday evening. There was a lot going on in the delivery room in Schleswig on New Year's Day: by the afternoon, two more mothers had given birth and baby number four was announced.

Little Mathis was the first child to see the light of day this year at the Ameos Clinic in Eutin - at 3.20 am. He weighed 4180 grams at birth and measured 56 centimetres, as the hospital announced on Monday. The fact that the rockets went up all around him on his arrival was particularly beautiful for his parents, as his father reported.

Last year, the obstetrics team at the hospital in Eutin counted 1062 births, including six twin births. This means that a total of 1068 children were born, 32 more than in the previous year 2022.

The obstetrics experts at the Schleswig hospital helped a total of 860 girls and boys into the world last year - including nine sets of twins. A total of 445 boys were born and 415 girls.

