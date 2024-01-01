Children - New Year's babies in Saxony's maternity clinics

On the first day of the new year, at least two babies in Saxony secured a special birth date. A New Year's baby was born at 00:39 in Chemnitz-Rabenstein Hospital. Little Damian Tayler weighed 2980 grams and was 49 centimeters tall, the hospital announced on Monday. Dresden's New Year's baby Tiana Jasmin was just as big. According to the university hospital, the girl was born at 3.55 a.m. and weighed 2770 grams.

Source: www.stern.de