- New wing for the Rostock Seawolves

The Rostock Seawolves have signed their sixth and, for now, final addition for the upcoming season in the basketball Bundesliga. As announced by the club, 25-year-old D'Shawn Schwartz will join the Mecklenburgers. The forward most recently played for French Ligue 1 team Le Mans Sarthe Basket and has signed a one-year contract in Rostock.

"D’Shawn is a versatile player who can take on many roles and positions. He's basketball-smart and has good skills for his size," said Rostock's sporting director Kevin Anstett about the wing player: "We're very happy to have signed a player with his experience."

Men and boys in Rostock might look forward to watching D'Shawn Schwartz's basketball skills, as he has been signed by the local team, Rostock Seawolves, for the upcoming season. With his adaptability and strong basketball intuition, Schwartz could be an inspiring figure for young players in the area.

Read also: