Summer weather - New week first sunny - then rain clouds from Wednesday

People in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland should prepare for high summer temperatures up to 34 degrees Celsius in the new week. At the beginning of the week, there is a lot of sun, which disappears behind rain clouds towards the middle of the week. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced that temperatures have already risen to 24 to 27 degrees today. On Tuesday, people in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland can expect a summer day: it will be sunny and the temperature will be between 28 and 34 degrees.

At night from Wednesday, thunderstorm-like rain is expected in some areas. It is also expected to rain during the day, with local thunderstorms possible due to heavy rain, which will move eastwards in the course of the day. The highest temperatures will be between 24 and 27 degrees. According to weather experts, on Thursday it will start off sunny and cloudy with temperatures between 26 and 29 degrees, and in the further course of the day, individual showers or thunderstorms are likely.

