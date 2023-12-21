Skip to content
New water pipeline supplies Gaza Strip from Egypt

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is catastrophic. There is a lack of everything. However, there is now a small ray of hope.

Palestinian children carry water in a makeshift tent camp. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A new pipeline supplies the Gaza Strip with water from Egypt. According to the official news agency of the United Arab Emirates (WAM), around 2271 cubic meters of seawater from the Mediterranean are to be treated daily by three desalination plants. This could supply up to 300,000 people in the Gaza Strip with water. For comparison: water consumption in Berlin is around 436,000 cubic meters per day.

The desalination plants are connected to the Gaza Strip via a 900-meter-long pipeline, WAM reported. The plants were financed by the United Arab Emirates. A delegation from the UN Security Council visited the border town of Rafah a few days ago. The children's charity Unicef reported on Wednesday that the water supply for hundreds of thousands of people in the Gaza Strip was catastrophic.

