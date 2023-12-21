Ryan Gosling - New version of "Barbie" hit "I'm Just Ken"

2023 is the year of "Barbie" - and even at Christmas, there's no end in sight. The soundtrack to the film starring Margot Robbie (33) as Barbie and Ryan Gosling (43) as Ken produced numerous chart successes in the summer of 2023 - including the ballad "I'm Just Ken" sung by Gosling. The Hollywood star has now teamed up with music producer Mark Ronson (48) to present a Christmas version of the hit. The record company Atlantic Records released the music video for "I'm Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie)" on its YouTube channel on Wednesday.

Ken sends Christmas greetings to Barbie

In the five-minute video, Gosling and Ronson can be seen together with other musicians in a recording studio decorated with colorful fairy lights. They can be heard discussing the song. Then Gosling puts on a pair of sunglasses with the words "The world can have Ken's voice, but only Barbie gets his eyes" and gets going. The original lyrics have not been changed in the Christmas version, but the song is accompanied by strings and castanets. At the end, a greeting goes out to Ken's beloved: "Merry Christmas Barbie, wherever you are."

The Christmas version was created relatively spontaneously, Ronson explains in an Instagram post. He sent the version to Gosling last week, who said: "Can we get this out in a week?" They then met in the studio and re-recorded Gosling's vocals. "And here we are, a week later, delivering you this version that we love, about five days before nobody wants to hear another Christmas song," jokes Ronson. "But sometimes you just have to do it for fun (and maybe a little for Barbie)."

The song is available on all streaming platforms along with two other versions: With "I'm Just Ken - In My Feelings Acoustic", Gosling and Ronson deliver a more soulful version of the song, and with "I'm Just Ken - Purple Disco Machine Remix" an electronic remake.

