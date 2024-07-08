New Trump-backed platform softening abortion language is approved by GOP convention panel

Earlier in the day, the former president approved the updated platform, which is called “America First: A Return to Common Sense,” a source familiar with the matter told CNN. The new platform represents a shift in several areas, reflecting Trump’s policy agenda, including a focus on immigration and less attention on the national debt, the source added.

The platform will be taken up at the full party convention, which begins in Milwaukee next week.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The full party convention, where the "America First: A Return to Common Sense" platform will be formally presented, has a significant political implication. The new platform, with its emphasis on immigration and lesser focus on the national debt, is expected to shape the political discourse.

Read also: