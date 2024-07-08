Revision - New trial for fatal shooting in Kiel begins

A 25-year-old man is appearing before the Kiel Regional Court for the second time on Monday (9.30 am) to answer for fatal shots against a 31-year-old in connection with a murder charge. A review of the prosecution and the co-plaintiff's appeal against the first judgment from April 2023 was reportedly successful.

The jury had sentenced the defendant to twelve years for manslaughter. However, unlike the prosecutor and the co-plaintiff, the chamber did not consider the act in the first trial as murder, but as manslaughter.

Before the incident on June 27, 2022, in the Kiel district of Gaarden, there had been an altercation between the defendant's brother and the victim. The defendant is said to have then approached the man, who was sitting on a bench, together with several witnesses and drawn a firearm from a distance of only one to two meters. The 31-year-old later died of his injuries in the hospital.

So far, eight trial days have been scheduled for the new trial. A verdict could therefore fall on September 9.

