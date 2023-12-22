Handball - New top goalkeeper: Bietigheim brings in Swede Bundsen

SG BBM Bietigheim has signed the Swedish national handball goalkeeper Johanna Bundsen for the coming season. The 32-year-old joins from IK Sävehof on a two-year contract, as the German champions and cup winners announced on Friday. "Johanna has been one of the best goalkeepers in Europe for years," said head coach Jakob Vestergaard. She is "a sporting and human enrichment for the entire league."

On Thursday, Bietigheim, who will be hunting for points as HB Ludwigsburg from the summer, announced the departure of Brazilian goalkeeper Gabriela Moreschi at the end of the season.

Club announcement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de