New thermal fiber warms like five thick down jackets

Not only polar explorers should be pleased about this new development: Based on the principle of polar bear fur, a Chinese research team has developed thermal textiles with extreme protection against the cold. And the lower the temperature, the better the garment insulates.

Polar bear fur as a source of inspiration for extremely heat-insulating textiles: Chinese researchers have developed a fiber that is structured like the hair of Arctic animals, namely with a porous core and a sheath. The porous interior traps a lot of air, which minimizes heat loss. The coating gives the structure stability. The group led by Mingrui Wu from Zhejiang University in Hangzhou had a sweatshirt knitted from these fibers. At minus 20 degrees Celsius, the textile kept as much heat on the body as a down jacket five times as thick, the scientists write in the journal "Science".

Wu and his colleagues used what is known as an aerogel for the airy core of the fiber. Aerogels were developed more than 90 years ago and form a highly porous solid that is well suited as an insulating material. "Unfortunately, their use in textiles is severely limited due to their fragility and poor processability," the authors write about aerogels. They overcame this obstacle by coating the aerogel fiber with a thermoplastic polyurethane, a very stretchable plastic.

Freeze spinning technique

In order to obtain a longitudinally aligned microstructure, Wu's team used the technique of freeze spinning: a liquid aerogel strand is slowly passed through a cold copper ring to generate directed ice crystal growth. This creates lamellar solid structures with large air gaps. After freeze-drying, the structure is stable.

The aerogel fiber then passes through a polyurethane solution. Depending on the viscosity of the solution, the thickness of the fiber shell varies. Tests showed that a 0.08 millimeter thick polyurethane layer around a core with a diameter of 0.6 millimeters represents the best compromise between insulation and stability.

The scientists then tested the properties of the new fiber. They stretched the fiber to ten times its length, which it withstood without damage. Even 10,000 cycles of stretching to twice its length did not cause any change in the thermal insulation. "We attribute this stable thermal insulation performance to the robust capsule layer, which ensures the integrity of the fiber," write the authors of the study.

The lower the degree, the better the insulation

At minus 20 degrees Celsius, a cotton sweatshirt had an external temperature of 10.8 degrees, a wool sweatshirt 7.2 degrees, a down jacket 3.8 degrees and a sweatshirt made from the new fibers 3.5 degrees. The lower the number of degrees, the better the garment insulates.

This did not change even after washing. This is another advantage of the new fibers, as most aerogels lose their functionality when they come into contact with water. The researchers also showed that the fibers can be dyed. To do this, they mixed dyes into the aerogel solution. Because the shell is transparent, the colors of the aerogel core are visible. The encapsulation protects both the color and the aerogel from abrasion.

"In contrast to conventional strategies for doping or coating textiles with aerogel, we used a biomimetic approach in which the thermal and mechanical properties of the aerogel fiber were designed separately," the study authors summarize their approach.

Still too slow for industrial process

In a commentary, also in "Science", Zhizhi Sheng and Xuetong Zhang from the Institute of Nano-Tech and Nano-Bionics in Suzhou (China) write about the research results: "This could trigger the development of advanced thermotextiles for personal use."

However, they note that fiber spinning is currently still too slow for an industrial process. Wet spinning produces around ten times as much fiber in the same amount of time. Nevertheless, they note: "Through the simultaneous further development of materials and production, aerogel fibers could have many potential applications."

Source: www.ntv.de