New term of office for Potsdam's University President Günther sealed

Oliver Günther will remain President of the University of Potsdam for a further six years. Science Minister Manja Schüle (SPD) presented Günther with the certificate of appointment on Wednesday, as the ministry announced on Facebook. The University of Potsdam has made a name for itself beyond...

The lettering "Universität Potsdam" is attached to a sign in front of the entrance to a university....aussiedlerbote.de
The lettering "Universität Potsdam" is attached to a sign in front of the entrance to a university building at the Neues Palais. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Science - New term of office for Potsdam's University President Günther sealed

Oliver Günther will remain President of the University of Potsdam for a further six years. Science Minister Manja Schüle (SPD) presented Günther with the certificate of appointment on Wednesday, as the ministry announced on Facebook. The University of Potsdam has made a name for itself beyond Brandenburg with high-performance research, modern teaching and successful technology and knowledge transfer - Günther has played a major role in this, the ministry wrote.

The business information scientist has been at the helm of the University of Potsdam since 2012. He was born in Baden-Württemberg in 1961. He was previously Dean of the Faculty of Economics at Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin and Director of the Institute for Information Systems there. In September, the University Senate re-elected Günther for a third term as President. Founded in 1991, the University of Potsdam is the largest university in Brandenburg.

