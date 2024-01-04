Caren Miosga - New talker wants background instead of controversy

A good two weeks before the show starts on January 21 (from 9.45 p.m.), presenter Caren Miosga (54) has presented the concept for her new ARD political talk show. With her show, she wants to focus primarily on the question of how politics works today. Can Miosga pacify the political debate by focusing on the background to politics and its protagonists?

Possibilities and limits of politics

Objectivity is needed in the face of many a political talk show on television. They are often loud and superficial. Caren Miosga wants to counter this by taking a look behind the scenes of the political process. "We don't just want to depict the political discourse," says Miosga. "In the most intensive conversations possible with our guests", she wants to find out more about "how politics works today." Her motto is: "We don't just want to ask questions, we also want to scrutinize. Ideally, our viewers will learn more about the topic and the people involved." Her aim is to show "what possibilities politics has today, but also what limits it is subject to."

"A deep and comprehensive insight into the topic of the week"

How do political decisions come about and what experiences shape the actions of political leaders? Miosga wants to shed more light on these questions through one-on-one discussions with personalities from the worlds of politics, business, society and culture. In addition, "informative explanatory pieces, short reports and discussions with other guests" will contribute to the new transparency. ARD viewers should thus gain an "in-depth and comprehensive insight into the current topic of the week", according to the new ARD talk show host.

"There are no easy answers."

ARD program director Christine Strobl (52) sees the new talk format on Sunday evenings as embedded in a world that is becoming "increasingly complex". "Conflicts are intensifying, there are no simple answers," says Strobl. According to NDR program director Frank Beckmann (58), Miosga "sends a clear signal for plurality of opinion and respectful debate with her show. [...] An open discussion includes critical questions, but also the willingness to engage with the views of others."

"Caren Miosga" can be seen 30 Sundays a year at 9:45 p.m. on ARD and then in the ARD media library. The program is produced live in front of an audience in Studio Berlin at the Berlin-Adlershof location of Miosga's company MIO media.

