Bundesliga - New St. Pauli chapter: "Don't live in the past"

Approximately 250 curious individuals at the training ground at Kollau in Hamburg and several camera teams require some patience. The players of FC St. Pauli entered the field at around 11:35 am for the first training session as a Bundesliga team, with more than half an hour delay. The initial getting-to-know-you session between the team and their new trainer Alexander Blessin behind closed doors had taken longer than planned.

For the first time in 13 years, the Kiezclub is beginning its preparation for a top-flight season. The remarkable previous campaign with the second-league championship and promotion is not forgotten, but put aside. "We've talked about what happened and that it was naturally a successful season," said Blessin. "But there's nothing worse than living in the past."

First Encounter

And so, Fabian Hürzeler, the promotion trainer, is now only a part - albeit an essential one - of the memories of an extraordinary 2023/24 season. The coach of the present is Blessin. "We want to start a new chapter. And that begins with today," said the 51-year-old native of Stuttgart after the first of two training sessions of the day.

Now it's about "getting to know each other, the boys getting to know me, I getting to know the boys. How does the old man up front tick, what does he bring to the table," meandered Blessin. In that sense, it was a "first good encounter."

The new goalkeeper trainer of FC St. Pauli no longer needs to be introduced to Blessin. Just before the start of training, the club announced the signing of Sven Van der Jeugt.

Blessin and new goalkeeper trainer are a successful duo

The 43-year-old Belgian and Blessin had worked together in the previous season at the Belgian first division club Union Saint-Gilloise. Together, they finished as runners-up and cup winners. "He trained two national goalkeepers for me and took them to another level," said Blessin. "I value his meticulousness. He is very clear in his opinions."

Blessin had most of the squad at his disposal on Monday, with a few exceptions. Present were also the two new signings, Robert Wagner from SC Freiburg on loan and Ben Voll from third-division Viktoria Köln.

The squad is expected to change further

It is five and a half weeks before the season begins, and it is to be expected that the squad will still change. The departure of midfielder Marcel Hartel to St. Louis in the USA must be compensated. The 28-year-old had contributed 13 goals and 17 assists to the promotion.

One of Blessin's wishes is, for example, a striker with a height of 1.90 meters and an upward trend. "So that we have another option. In the game forward," said the trainer.

The first test match of the Hamburg team is planned for Saturday (15.30 pm) against Bremer SV in Malente. From July 15 to 25, the team will be in Scheffau, Austria, for its training camp. The first league match against 1. FC Heidenheim is scheduled for August 23 (exact date still to be determined).

