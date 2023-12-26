Bundesliga - New squad, old goals: Union's new start for staying in the league

Dirk Zingler used the contemplative Christmas period for a comprehensive review of the year. The president of 1. FC Union Berlin described the "brutal time" around the Alte Försterei as "crazy and eventful" but also "painful". In a club interview lasting over an hour, the 59-year-old looked back on the big issues in Köpenick, from the push into the top flight to the departure of Urs Fischer, and spoke about the stadium renovation, personnel changes and old goals.

Looking back was not easy. A year ago, Union were celebrating an exuberant Christmas as fifth in the table. Now the Ironmen are in the midst of a relegation battle. "We will see changes in the squad. We will have to reposition ourselves, we will have to make a fresh start," announced Zingler. "We have many issues that we have not pursued as intensively as we should have in recent years for good reasons," added the Brandenburg native, citing the integration of youth players as an example.

Union has "overperformed"

After years of sustained success, Union had to learn what a crisis feels like. They were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage without a chance, finished second in the DFB Cup and were just over the line in the Bundesliga after a long series of defeats. "We all agree that we have overperformed in relation to our means, in relation to our structure," said Zingler about the past few years.

His appeal to the fans sounded more like a plea. "Let's not take the last three or four years as a benchmark. Instead, maybe we can talk in ten years and set new goals when we have a new Alte Försterei, when we come back from this phase of building, of moving out to another stage," said Zingler and made it clear:"Staying in the league, 40 points is our goal every year." Before the season, the Unioners were ridiculed for this ambition. Times are changing.

No one is to blame

Zingler is also unable to name any real reasons for the team's failure this season. He rejected the accusation that he had signed players in Leonardo Bonucci or Kevin Volland who did not fit in with the club. "We haven't changed anything. We brought in great guys who play a great role in the dressing room, who play a great role on the pitch. None of the new players and neither Urs Fischer nor (manager) Oliver Ruhnert are to blame for the fact that we have lost our naturalness."

The turbulent year has also visibly affected Zingler. The club president appeared tidy but exhausted as he spoke in the Unioner Loge about the ups and downs of the past few months. The red seats of the main stand flashed through the large window front. The stadium expansion project is due to begin in 2025. A topic close to Union's heart.

Stadium for over 40,000 spectators

"We will invest well over 100 million euros here on this site. We are increasing all three tiers and also the main stand by another three to four rows compared to the previous plans. So that means we want to open a stadium here in 2026/27 with a capacity of just over 40,000 spectators," announced Zingler. During the renovation, Union will move to the Olympiastadion for home matches in the 2025/26 season.

Many players from the current squad will no longer be able to enjoy the new home venue. Departures are already looming in January. Berlin currently have 28 players - for just one more competition. And coach Nenad Bjelica has not exactly been keen to rotate players in his games so far. According to reports, Bonucci and attacker Sheraldo Becker's time at Union could soon be over.

