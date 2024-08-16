- New song title is a Kanye West reference

Taylor Swift (34) has sent another hidden message with a song title. The pop star is known for processing her own experiences in her songs, which often leads fans to speculate about the people being sung about. For instance, it's believed that the song "thank you, next" is directed at Kim Kardashian (43). The live version has now been given a new title that seems to reference her ex-husband, Kanye West (47).

"thank you, next" becomes "thank You aimEe"

On August 15, Swift released a live mashup of "thank You aimEe" and "Mean," which she performed at her "Eras Tour" in London. This time, she rearranged the capital letters in the title of the first song to spell YE instead of KIM - Kanye West's new name.

In "thank you, next" (or "thank You aimEe"), Swift describes a high school bully. Fans interpret this as a dig at Kim Kardashian, especially given the three capital letters in the title. Swift and Kardashian had a public feud in 2016, with Kardashian defending her then-husband Kanye West after he disrespected Swift and called her a "bitch" in a song.

A nod to chart success?

Swift's "homage" to Kanye West could be a nod to his recent chart defeat. Her album "The Tortured Poets Department," from which "thank you, next" is from, has been at number one on the Billboard 200 charts for 14 consecutive weeks. This prevented West and Ty Dolla $ign's (41) newly released album from reaching the top spot, instead debuting at number two.

