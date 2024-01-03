Special Forces Command - New selection procedure for applicants

The Special Forces Command (KSK) of the Bundeswehr has fundamentally reorganized the selection process for training to become a commando soldier. The potential assessment process will be scientifically monitored and the focus will be on non-trainable cognitive skills, said the commander of the elite unit, Brigadier General Ansgar Meyer, to the German Press Agency in Calw. However, the physical requirements have not been lowered.

"I even believe that we are stricter in some areas than was previously the case, where the focus was more on physical fitness. And now this mental component, the cognitive abilities, have been added to a much greater extent," said Meyer. Overall, the test is based on "scientific principles" and can therefore recognize performance limits. "This means that if someone trains to a high level and passes the test at the peak of their physical performance, then we can see that."

Meyer said that the new procedure also takes into account operational experience and a changed image of war. "If we look at the latest conflicts, not only in Ukraine, but also Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the conflict in the Gaza Strip: there are other technologies that we haven't seen before, at least not as dominant on the battlefields. The drone is just one example."

He is optimistic that women will soon be able to undergo and pass the new test procedure. "As far as physical fitness is concerned, we simply can't make any restrictions. The equipment in the field is as heavy as it is. The weapons aren't getting any lighter either. This means that the loads must be comparable," said Meyer. "We can't do it like the German sports badge, where we say there's one achievement for men and one for women. But I can certainly imagine that a woman can also complete the procedure if she is well prepared."

