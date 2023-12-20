"The Voice Kids" 2024 - New season with experienced coaches

Sat.1 has announced the start of filming for the 2024 edition of"The Voice Kids". From January 7, Wincent Weiss (30), Lena Meyer-Landrut (32), Alvaro Soler (32) as well as Smudo (55) and Michi Beck (56) from the Fantastischen Vier will once again go in search of the best young singing talents.

Blind auditions in Berlin

"My wish list says in big, bold letters: 'The Voice Kids' 2024", singer Wincent Weiss is quoted as saying in the press release shortly before Christmas. "I'm delighted that this wish is already coming true and that I can snatch the best young voices for #TeamWincent from under Lena, Alvaro and Michi & Smudo's noses in the new year too." He says: "The kids simply have what it takes and I'm proud to accompany them on their musical journey!"

The blind auditions will take place in Berlin and the episodes will be shown in spring. Thore Schölermann (39) and Melissa Khalaj (34) will host the show.

"Incredible anticipation"

Lena Meyer-Landrut emphasizes in advance that she wants to win this time with her team: "I can hardly wait to hear the impressive voices of the #VoiceKids 2024. And I just have a feeling: After Michi and Smudo 's double victory, #TeamLena now pushes them off the throne and takes the win home. Season 12 - I'm ready to buzz for great talent."

Last year's winning coaches, on the other hand, believe: "Of course we want to build on the success of previous seasons and are eagerly awaiting a third victory. If Lena says she'll knock us off the throne, she's welcome to try." Smudo and Michi Beck say that they are definitely looking forward to the "competition for talent and music" again.

Alvaro Soler is now also taking part for the fourth time. "In every season of 'The Voice Kids', I am overwhelmed by our talents again. When I think about the start of the blind auditions in January, I'm already incredibly excited about the musical fireworks that await us all."

"The Voice Kids" is an offshoot of the casting show "The Voice of Germany" and is aimed at 7 to 15-year-old participants. The first season aired in spring 2013.

