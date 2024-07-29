New Seal House - New seal enclosure in Rostock Zoo is scheduled to open in 2025

The Rostock Zoo reports significant progress in constructing its new seal enclosure. The opening is planned for next year. In addition to a covered tribune and panoramic windows for a clear underwater view, there will be much interesting information about the animals and nature protection, promised Zoo Director Antje Angeli during a construction site visit with partner and sponsor Ostseesparkasse Rostock (OSPA).

The new enclosure will be the home of South African penguins and seals. Several construction workers are currently active on the site. The technology center for the seal enclosure is already equipped with necessary filter components, allowing the roof to be installed soon, according to the zoo.

A part of the enclosure will be modeled after a German coastal landscape, creating a beautiful transition to the existing seabird aviary. The rear area will then be modeled after typical South African coastal regions. Angeli: "We hope for a mild winter and a good progress of the construction work towards an opening before the summer 2025."

Currently, the three seals Susi, Gizmo, and Sammy are housed in the seal research center in Warnemünde, but they are expected to return to the zoo in time for the enclosure's opening. Additionally, the transfer of two South African penguins is planned. They are Alfie, born at the Zoo Wrocław in Poland in 2022, and Willow, born at the Marineland Côte d'Azur in Antibes, France, in 2023.

