Plans of the federal government - New rules for e-scooters: that's planned

New regulations for e-scooters are planned. The Federal Ministry of Transport has presented a draft. An example is the mandatory use of turn signals. However, it will still take some time for these new regulations to be implemented. The pedestrian association Fuss and the ADAC are criticizing these plans, demanding improvements. What is planned specifically:

Alignment with cycling rules

The ministry has presented a draft to amend the Elektrokleinstfahrzeuge-Verordnung and other regulations. This was already planned during the initial registration in 2019. It involves so-called behavioral regulations - in essence, the rules for e-scooters should be aligned with those for cycling where possible.

This means, for example, that e-scooter riders will be allowed to use the green light for cyclists at red lights in the future. According to the ministry, the draft also proposes that the opening of sidewalks or pedestrian zones with the additional sign "Radverkehr frei" should also apply to e-scooters. As before, a speed limit of 6 km/h and special consideration for pedestrians should be observed in such cases.

A transition period of one year is planned for these behavioral regulations, according to the ministry. The new regulation is scheduled to come into force in April 2025, but the rules for aligning with cycling rules will only come into effect a year later.

Role of municipalities

During this transition period, municipalities could, for example, examine whether a ban on e-scooters should be imposed on sidewalks or pedestrian zones that are open to cyclists, according to the ministry. The local authorities could then decide whether e-scooters are also allowed on individual sidewalks that are open to cyclists.

Association: Pedestrians are 'Wissing' irrelevant

The association Fuss spoke generally of a "brazen attack" on pedestrians. Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) wants to allow e-scooters on more sidewalks and in more pedestrian zones, and also wants to abolish the currently prescribed minimum distance of 1.5 meters when overtaking pedestrians. Above all, rental e-scooters are often driven dangerously and chaotically. Wissing also wants to cement the parking chaos by enshrining the parking rights for e-scooters in the Road Traffic Regulations. Instead, Fuss demands that e-scooters should only be allowed to be parked on marked areas on sidewalks after a transition period starting at the beginning of 2026.

Turn signals mandatory

It will also be mandatory for newly registered e-scooters to have turn signals. This will apply from the beginning of 2027, according to the draft. A market analysis shows that newer vehicles are increasingly equipped with turn signals as standard.

A scientific study by the Federal Highway Research Institute on e-scooters found that many users feel that indicating their intended direction of travel by hand is insecure. The German Road Safety Council welcomed the fact that there will be mandatory turn signals on new vehicles in the future. On e-scooters, the hand signal, which is now only held with one hand, can lead to unstable riding.

From the perspective of the ADAC, a central issue remains unaddressed: the lack of victim protection. Currently, there is no liability for damages due to the maximum speed of E-scooters being 20 kilometers per hour, according to a spokesperson. "Therefore, someone who is innocently injured by an E-scooter today must prove personal fault on the part of the E-scooter rider to receive compensation from their insurance."

Increasing Incidents

In 2022, the number of deaths and injuries from E-scooter incidents doubled. According to the Federal Statistical Office, 22 people died on Germany's roads, compared to 11 in 2021.

There were a total of 9,425 E-scooter incidents in which people were injured nationwide. This was an increase of 14.1% from the previous year. The most common causes of accidents were improper use of the road or sidewalk, closely followed by driving under the influence of alcohol. Many accidents occur in major cities.

TÜV Association Welcomes Changes

Richard Goebelt, head of the vehicle and mobility department at the TÜV Association, stated that it is necessary to improve the safety and acceptance of E-scooters, especially given their growing popularity.

In particular, adjustments to the technical requirements of the vehicles are essential to enhance the operational safety of E-scooters. Goebelt mentioned the introduction of turn signals, stricter battery checks, and independent front and rear wheel brakes.

Until August 9, states and associations can submit their positions on the draft of the Ministry of Transport. The Federal Council must also approve the changes.

