New role in coffee advertising

Duchess Meghan (42) is back in front of the camera. Even if only for a short promotional video in which she shows her funny side. In an Instagram clip for the coffee brand Clevr Blends , she can be seen in the role of an intern. And only in the background. In the clip, company co-founder Hannah Mendoza guides viewers through the departments at the company's "headquarters". Employees can be seen packing boxes - including "intern" Meghan.

Mendoza then introduces the "very smart, only slightly nerdy digital team" in an office. Meghan is working on a computer at the desk behind Mendoza. As the boss steps outside, the Duchess reappears, this time handing Mendoza a drink from a fridge as she passes and later greeting another team member.

What Meghan has to do with the company

The fact that the Duchess of Sussex appears in the promotional video is probably due to her relationship with the company. According to media reports, Meghan has not only been a fan of the brand for many years, but has also invested in the company. In 2020, Meghan said that her investment was "in support of a passionate entrepreneur who prioritizes building a community alongside her business".

The company is based near Montecito, where Prince Harry (39) and Duchess Meghan have lived since they stepped down from their roles in the British royal family in 2020 and emigrated to the USA. Before Meghan married the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) in 2018, the US-born actress had worked as an actress. She became famous for her leading role as paralegal Rachel Zane in the lawyer series "Suits", in which she appeared from 2011 to 2018.

