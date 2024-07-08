Skip to content
New right-wing parliamentary group formed in the EU Parliament

A new far-right parliamentary group is being formed in the European Parliament. (archive picture)
The right-wing alliance "Patriots for Europe" founded by Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has established a faction in the European Parliament. Besides Orban's party Fidesz, the right-wing Rassemblement National from France, the nationalist League participating in Italy's government, and the anti-immigration FPO from Austria are expected to be part of the faction, according to representatives of the alliance after the founding meeting in Brussels. The AfD will not be a member for the time being.

  1. The EU Parliament welcomed the formation of a new faction, led by Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party and the right-wing alliance "Patriots for Europe."
  2. The new faction in the EU Parliament will consist of Orban's Fidesz, the French Rassemblement National, Italy's League, and Austria's anti-immigration FPO.
  3. Despite the alliance's intentions, the AfD party from Germany will not join the faction in the EU Parliament for the time being.
  4. The establishment of this right-wing faction in the EU Parliament could potentially shape Europe's political landscape and influence future EU policies.
  5. Viktor Orban's successful bid to form a right-wing alliance in the EU Parliament echoes lingering concerns about the growing influence of far-right ideologies across Europe.

