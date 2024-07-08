New right-wing parliamentary group formed in the EU Parliament

The right-wing alliance "Patriots for Europe" founded by Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has established a faction in the European Parliament. Besides Orban's party Fidesz, the right-wing Rassemblement National from France, the nationalist League participating in Italy's government, and the anti-immigration FPO from Austria are expected to be part of the faction, according to representatives of the alliance after the founding meeting in Brussels. The AfD will not be a member for the time being.

The EU Parliament welcomed the formation of a new faction, led by Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party and the right-wing alliance "Patriots for Europe." The new faction in the EU Parliament will consist of Orban's Fidesz, the French Rassemblement National, Italy's League, and Austria's anti-immigration FPO. Despite the alliance's intentions, the AfD party from Germany will not join the faction in the EU Parliament for the time being. The establishment of this right-wing faction in the EU Parliament could potentially shape Europe's political landscape and influence future EU policies. Viktor Orban's successful bid to form a right-wing alliance in the EU Parliament echoes lingering concerns about the growing influence of far-right ideologies across Europe.

Read also: