"Patriots for Europe" - New right-wing parliamentary group formed in the EU Parliament around Orban - without AfD

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban's right-wing alliance "Patriots for Europe," which was recently formed, now constitutes a new faction in the European Parliament. Besides Orban's party Fidesz, the French Rassemblement National, the Italian League, which is part of the Italian government, and the anti-immigration FPO from Austria are part of the new alliance, according to representatives of the new coalition after the founding meeting in Brussels. The German AfD will not be a member for the time being.

Jordan Bardella, a Frenchman, is expected to be the head of the faction. Parliament President Roberta Metsola must be informed of the formation by the European Parliament. She is expected to officially confirm this at the upcoming plenary session next week in Strasbourg. To form a faction in the European Parliament, at least 23 MPs from at least 7 countries are required. The new faction claims to be the third strongest, behind Social Democrats and the center-right European People's Party (EPP), which includes the CDU and CSU. The faction reportedly has 84 MPs. It is made up of MPs from 12 countries.

Orban, who is also the chairman of the Hungarian ruling party Fidesz, the Austrian FPO's chairman Herbert Kickl, and the populist Czech ANO's chairman Andrej Babis announced the "Patriots for Europe" alliance less than a week ago in Vienna. Orban stated that the new alliance aims to change Europe "even against the will of Brussels elites." Orban recently drew criticism from many EU countries with a trip to Moscow. Hungary assumed the rotating EU Council presidency on July 1.

Austria and France on board

A "Patriotic Manifesto" of the alliance includes the well-known positions of right-wing, right-populist, and far-right parties: rejection of migration and the "Green Deal," no support for Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia, and a dismantling of integration in the EU to strengthen the sovereignty of national states.

The FPO is a well-established political force in Austria and is currently experiencing a surge. Due to their anti-migration stance, the right-populists have good chances of finishing first in the National Council election in the fall. Babis, the founder of ANO, former prime minister, and billionaire, has been seeking a partnership with Viktor Orban for a long time. If there were parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic at that time, the populist ANO would be the strongest force.

The Rassemblement National of Marine Le Pen was the strongest force in France in the European elections with a significant lead. However, the right-nationalists unexpectedly finished third in the subsequent French parliamentary elections. Le Pen has been trying for years to "cleanse" the RN of its far-right history and Jean-Marie Le Pen's Holocaust denial. By doing so, she has made the party electable for the wider middle class.

The Fidesz party has governed Hungary continuously since 2010. It had to concede significant losses in the European elections but remains the strongest party. The right-populists oppose the admission of refugees and are criticized for eroding the rule of law, clientelism, and the manipulation of free media.

Since the Russian aggression war against Ukraine began, the Kreml-friendliness of Hungarian Party Chairman and Prime Minister Orban has become more apparent, as recently evidenced by his surprising visit to Putin.

Italian, Spanish, and Dutch Parties Involved

Italy's Vice-Minister President of the League, Matteo Salvini, has been in Rome's government since October 2022 with two other right-wing parties. The right-populist Salvini was known in earlier years for his extremely harsh approach towards refugees on the Mediterranean and against humanitarian organizations as Interior Minister. His dream of becoming Prime Minister has not been fulfilled yet. The League dropped from 34% (2019) to only nine percent in the European election.

Vox is in opposition in Spain and advocates for a "freer and sovereign fatherlands" Europe. The party promotes pride in one's own nation, preference for domestic products, restriction of free trade, and ending illegal immigration. Furthermore, it is known for defaming immigrants, often described as criminal and only interested in social benefits. The traditional family should be the nucleus of a state that is strictly centralist and should only consider national interests.

Additionally, parties from other smaller EU countries are participating. This includes the radical-right Dutch Party for Freedom led by Geert Wilders, the Danish People's Party, and Belgium's radical right-wing Vlaams Belang. The 2019-founded Portuguese right-populist party Chega (Enough) has also expressed interest.

AfD Remains on the Outside in Europe

The German AfD, which was expelled from the right-nationalist ID faction prior to the European election, does not see its place in the new Orban alliance yet. AfD chairwoman Alice Weidel ruled this out last Thursday. They are in contact, but it is not an option at the moment. She spoke of a strategically long-term project. "We are connected by friendship, we have incredible content overlaps, but both parties are subject to political and also foreign policy and foreign economic pressures, which we currently have to consider," the AfD chairwoman said in response to a question about whether her party should not be part of this alliance.

Prospectively Third Strongest Force in Parliament

The chairman of the German SPD delegation, René Repasi, sees this new alliance mainly as a weakening of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Her party belongs to the right-conservative ECR faction, which no longer holds the third strongest position due to the new right-wing alliance.

