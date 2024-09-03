- New recruit Koln from Werder aims to demonstrate his capabilities in the German Bundesliga

Despite his short spell at Galatasaray Istanbul, the newly signed Derrick Köhn from Werder Bremen has no regrets about his time in Turkey. "We bagged the title. I learned a lot from my veteran teammates and took a big leap forward," mentioned the 25-year-old left-back.

Köhn joined Galatasaray in February, making the move from Bundesliga 2 side Hannover 96. But the club temporarily loaned him to Werder Bremen for a year. Köhn explained his decision to join the Green-Whites, who have an option to purchase him next summer: "Going back to Germany was a significant factor for me – language, family proximity."

At Werder, Köhn has set certain objectives. "I aim to showcase my skills in the Bundesliga, as I haven't competed there yet," said the ex-Hannover footballer. "Werder is the perfect place for me to soak it all up and advance further in my career."

Despite being temporarily loaned to Werder Bremen during his time at Galatasaray, Derrick Köhn still feels grateful for the experience. Now playing consistently for SV Werder Bremen, Köhn is eager to prove himself in the Bundesliga and continue his career growth.

