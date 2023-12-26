Mariah Carey - New record with her Christmas hit

Mariah Carey (54) has long been known as the "Queen of Christmas" thanks to her hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You". The song storms the charts every year at Christmas time - and this year is no exception. On Christmas Eve, there was therefore another very special gift for the singer. She got hold of the most Spotify streams in a single day - and broke her own record in the process.

Mariah Carey outdoes herself again and again

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" was streamed 23,701,697 times, as reported by TMZ. Last year, the song was streamed 21,273,357 times on December 24. This is nothing new for Carey: in previous years, she had already surpassed her own records time and time again.

This year, however, the Christmas victory was not so easy: Carey fought a battle with "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" legend Brenda Lee (79). For the first time since the beginning of Carey's "Christmas reign", her rival was able to take first place in the Billboard Hot 100 charts for one week. Apparently no problem for Carey: she sent Lee warm greetings and a bouquet of flowers to mark the occasion. But on Christmas Eve, Mariah Carey was back in the lead on Spotify.

Funny video with her children

The singer also delighted her many fans at Christmas with an entertaining video clip on her Instagram page. She appeared with her twins in front of the Christmas tree. While she wore her iconic red Christmas suit and sang her most famous song, Monroe and Moroccan (12) were anything but enthusiastic. First they asked if they had to be there "every time" Carey sang the song, then they ran away annoyed. "Had to do it," Carey joked in the post description.

The Christmas song "All I Want For Christmas Is You" was originally released in November 1994 on Carey's album "Merry Christmas" and reached the top 10 of the Hot 100 in the Billboard charts for the first time in December 2017. Since then, it has regularly conquered the top spot at Christmas time. The Christmas movie "Tatsächlich... Love" from 2003, the song also plays a role and helped Mariah Carey achieve immense success.

