Media - New RBB state treaty comes into force on January 1

The new RBB state treaty between the states of Berlin and Brandenburg comes into force on January 1. According to the Brandenburg state government, the corresponding ratification documents have been exchanged.

Both state parliaments approved the agreement in mid-December. The changes are a consequence of the affair surrounding allegations of nepotism and waste that RBB fell into in the summer of 2022.

Among other things, the new state treaty aims to strengthen RBB's supervisory bodies and introduce due diligence obligations and liability rules for decision-makers. The director's salary will be capped and unilateral actions by the directorate are to be prevented.

The agreement also provides for a strengthening of the regional focus of the public ARD broadcaster. Among other things, this is to be achieved with 60 minutes of regional reporting and a new regional office in Brandenburg/Havel. RBB director Ulrike Demmer had criticized parts of the state treaty.

Law on the RBB state treaty and text of the treaty

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de